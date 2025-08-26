Manhunt Intensifies for Father Accused of Killing 3 Daughters

Nearly three months after three young sisters were found dead in rural Washington, authorities have intensified their search for the girls' fugitive father, who remains missing despite a sweeping multi-agency manhunt, NBC News reports. Military veteran Travis Decker is accused of killing the three girls after failing to return them to his ex-wife after a planned visit on May 30. Law enforcement returned Monday to the secluded area near Rock Island Campground, about 150 miles east of Seattle, where Decker's truck and the bodies of Paityn, 9, Evelyn, 8, and Olivia, 5, were discovered in early June. DNA testing earlier this month pinpointed Decker as the sole suspect in the murders, with no other DNA found at the scene, CBS News reports.

The FBI's Seattle field office, working with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, has deployed nearly 100 personnel for a comprehensive search, including intelligence analysts, forensic specialists, and agents experienced in child abduction cases. The operation, expected to last through Tuesday, aims to gather any evidence that could lead to Decker or clarify details of the case. The campground has been closed to the public through Wednesday, People reports. "By thoroughly searching and documenting the area, we can help prevent the need to review the area in the future by collecting all possible evidence," said FBI supervisor Peter Orth.

Despite following numerous leads since May 30, there's still no confirmation of Decker's whereabouts or even whether he is still alive. The girls were found suffocated, with plastic bags over their heads, on June 2. Decker, described as a skilled outdoorsman, has only been potentially spotted once since the killings; another reported sighting in Idaho was a false lead. Authorities have not identified a motive. Documents indicate Decker had refused to agree to a parenting plan last fall that required mental health and anger management counseling. His ex-wife, Whitney Decker, believes an Amber Alert could have made a difference if issued sooner.