Morning Jog Turns Harrowing for Alaska Mom

A routine morning jog in Kenai, Alaska, turned harrowing last week when 36-year-old Ariean Fabrizio Colton was mauled by a bear just steps from her home, CBS News reports. According to a statement shared with Anchorage's KTUU , Colton had "simply stepped outside for a jog" when the bear attacked, dragging her roughly 100 feet down a residential road to a neighbor's property. Alaska Wildlife Trooper David Lorring reported Colton was just 50 yards from her home when the bear struck near her driveway, USA Today reports. A neighbor found her severely injured.

Colton, described by her family as a "loving wife, mother of three," and adventurous nurse, suffered severe injuries to her face and scalp. She remains hospitalized and is expected to undergo multiple surgeries, according to a GoFundMe campaign that's already raised more than $90,000. Her family says Colton faces a "long road to recovery," but praised her resilience.

In their statement, her relatives stressed how easily the incident could have happened to anyone engaged in an everyday task, like taking out the trash or grabbing the mail. They expressed gratitude for the widespread support and asked for privacy as Colton heals, urging the public to share her story with care. Authorities, who believe a brown bear was responsible, have searched the area but haven't located the animal. State troopers and local officials are maintaining extra patrols and cautioning Kenai residents to stay alert while outdoors, as bear encounters in this coastal city are not unusual.