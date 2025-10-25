YouTube, Tax Changes Leave Poker Pros Reeling

The world of poker is suddenly under fire from all sides, with new tax rules, state bans, and a YouTube crackdown threatening the livelihoods of professional players and reshaping how fans watch and play the game. The pressure is coming from three main fronts: a last-minute tax change buried in President Trump's major tax bill, a YouTube policy targeting poker content, and state-level efforts to block online poker sites that use sweepstakes-coin models, reports Axios . Together, these moves are forcing poker pros and amateurs alike to consider folding their hands, at least as far as their careers are concerned.

The new tax rule, set to take effect in 2026, is particularly harsh: Gamblers must report 100% of their winnings but can only deduct 90% of their losses instead of all of it. This means someone who breaks even could still owe taxes on phantom income. The policy has sparked backlash from players—from pro poker sharks to "young gamblers using an app to bet on football," per the Detroit Free Press—and a bipartisan push in Congress to restore the full deduction, including from GOP Sen. Ted Cruz and Nevada Democratic Rep. Dina Titus. No fix is imminent, however.

Meanwhile, YouTube has started suspending or restricting popular poker channels, including those run by players Brad Owen and Ryan Depaulo, as part of a broader effort to limit content that promotes gambling. While some channels have been reinstated after appeals, YouTube says its policies are clear: no directing viewers to uncertified gambling sites, and all in-person gambling content must be age-restricted.

Poker stars like Daniel Negreanu argue the changes are decimating their audiences and revenue. All this comes at a time when legal sports betting is booming and President Trump himself is a former casino owner, making the regulatory crackdown feel out of step with the cultural moment. Critics warn the tax change could push gamblers to underreport winnings or migrate to unregulated sites, while supporters, including a conservative group founded by former VP Mike Pence, argue the deductions hurt working families. (More on the tax bill implications for poker players here.)