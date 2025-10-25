Trump Adds to Canada's Penalty Over Reagan Ad

President Trump said on Saturday that he plans to hike tariffs on imports of Canadian goods by another 10% because of an anti-tariff television ad aired by the province of Ontario. Premier Doug Ford had said he would pull the ad after the weekend, and it ran Friday night during the broadcast of the Game 1 matchup of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays. "Their Advertisement was to be taken down, IMMEDIATELY, but they let it run last night during the World Series, knowing that it was a FRAUD," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform as he flew aboard Air Force One to Malaysia, the AP reports.

"Because of their serious misrepresentation of the facts, and hostile act, I am increasing the Tariff on Canada by 10% over and above what they are paying now," Trump added. The ad used the words of Ronald Reagan to criticize US tariffs. Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will both attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Malaysia. But Trump told reporters traveling with him that he had no intention of meeting Carney there. He said not taking the ad down immediately was "dirty play," per CNBC. "But I can play dirtier than they can, you know," Trump said.

Many Canadian products have been hit with a 35% tariff, while steel and aluminum face rates of 50%, per the AP. Energy products have a lower rate of 10%, and other goods covered by the US-Canada-Mexico Agreement are exempt. That trade agreement is slated for review. Trump negotiated the deal in his first term but has since soured on it. It was not immediately clear when the announced 10% hike would come into effect, nor whether it would apply to all Canadian goods.