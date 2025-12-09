On Omega-3, We Need 'to Close That Gap'

Most people on the planet aren't getting enough omega-3, according to an analysis out of the UK that found 76% of the global population is falling short of the recommended daily intake. The review, conducted by researchers at the University of East Anglia, the University of Southampton, and health retailer Holland & Barrett, is the first to compile national and international omega-3 guidelines for generally healthy people across all life stages, per ScienceDaily . Researchers say the health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids like EPA and DHA are well-established, ranging from supporting infant development and reducing the risk of preterm birth to improving heart health and lowering the risk of depression and cognitive decline later in life.

The research published in the Nutrition Research Reviews journal points to a mismatch between public health guidance and what people actually consume. They also note that the recommendations themselves are inconsistent and confusing the world over. "To close that gap, we need easier, sustainable ways to get these important nutrients—like foods enriched with omega-3s or supplements," says the University of East Anglia's Anne Marie Minihane.

The most commonly recommended intake for adults is 250mg per day of combined EPA and DHA, with pregnant women advised to get an extra 100mg to 200mg of DHA. The recommended levels can be met by eating more oily fish or taking supplements, though the researchers acknowledge that dietary preferences and sustainability concerns can get in the way. Per Nutraceutical Business Review, a different recent study found that higher omega-3 levels have been tied to a reduced risk of suicidal ideation.