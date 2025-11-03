November's Supermoon Is the Closest of the Year

The moon will look slightly bigger and brighter Wednesday night during the closest supermoon of the year. The moon's orbit around the Earth isn't a perfect circle, so it gets nearer and farther as it swings around. A so-called supermoon happens when a full moon is closer to Earth in its orbit. That makes the moon look up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than the faintest moon of the year, according to NASA. November's supermoon is the second of three supermoons this year and also the closest: The moon will come within just under 222,000 miles of Earth, reports the AP. The November full moon is also known as the Beaver Moon, notes National Geographic, because beavers traditionally were building their winter lodges at this time of year.