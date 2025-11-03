Southwest Jet, Helicopter Nearly Collide Over Cleveland

A Southwest Airlines jet making a final approach to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport had a near-miss with a medical helicopter on Wednesday. The National Transportation Safety Board announced an investigation into the incident on Sunday, per USA Today . It said the two aircraft breached the minimum required separation distance, prompting the pilot of Southwest Flight 1333 from Baltimore to abort the landing. The Boeing 737 landed safely soon afterward, according to the airline. Details about the number of people on board either aircraft were not released, though the helicopter was reportedly transporting a patient at the time.

Audio reviewed by Flightradar24 indicates the Eurocopter helicopter, an Airbus H145, requested to pass above and in front of other traffic, a suggestion approved by air traffic control. At one point, both aircraft were at the same altitude—2,075 feet—as the helicopter moved about a half-mile in front of the airliner, reports Business Insider. The Southwest captain reportedly described the incident as "extremely close" and said it required immediate evasive action, per USA Today. The airline said it appreciates the professionalism of its crew and will cooperate with the investigation.

The incident comes after a fatal collision in January between an American Airlines regional jet and an Army helicopter near Washington, DC, which killed 67 people and led to increased scrutiny of airspace safety. Since that crash, the FAA has been modifying helicopter routes and adding buffer zones around major airports. The agency has faced criticism for not acting on near-miss reports sooner. The NTSB disclosed earlier this year that there have been over 15,000 loss-of-separation incidents near Reagan National Airport alone since 2021, including 85 close calls.