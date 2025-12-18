Photographer Defends White House Close-Ups

Photographer Christopher Anderson is taking a lot of flak over close-up photos in a Vanity Fair article that ruffled the Trump administration, but he rejects accusations that he was being unfair. He tells the Washington Post that extreme close-ups have long been his style. "I have done it to all sides of the political spectrum, not just Republicans. It's part of how I think about portraiture in a lot of ways: close, intimate, revealing."

Anderson's 2014 book Stump featured close-ups of figures on both sides of the 2008 presidential campaign. "Very close-up portraiture has been a fixture in a lot of my work over the years," he tells the Independent. "Particularly, political portraits that I've done over the years. I like the idea of penetrating the theater of politics."