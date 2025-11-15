The Worst TV Shows to Ever Air

It might seem like Kim Kardashian found the basement of bad television with her universally trashed "legal drama," All's Fair, but she had plenty of company in the race to the bottom. ScreenRant takes a gleeful look around the medium to run down the worst shows ever to not-exactly-grace the small screen. The seven most terrible:

Velma: The animated Scooby-Doo spinoff starring The Office's Mindy Kaling seemed like a good idea. It was not. Cop Rock: A 1990 "gritty" police show in which the likes of murder investigations often resulted in random song-and-dance routines. Inhumans: The 2017 television addition to the MCU carried a well-regarded cast and herculean expectations. What it got? Critically panned, an 11% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, canceled, and forgotten. Fred: The Show: YouTube creator Lucas Cruikshank's 2012 debut show became known as Nickelodeon's worst ever. Capitol Critters: A Simpsons rip-off featuring DC-based animated talking animals holding forth on the issues of the day. The Idol: HBO's 2023 show about a nightclub owner and a pop starlet featured Euphoria creator Sam Levinson in the director's chair and starred Abel Tesfaye (aka the Weeknd) and Lily-Rose Depp. It also "fell flat," notes ScreenRant, and became "one of the first truly mortifying TV flops of the 2020s." Work It: Two dudes decide to dress as women in the early 2010s in order to get jobs. All involved in the debacle—which managed to anger GLAAD, the Human Rights Campaign, and the Puerto Rican community—needed new jobs after only two episodes.