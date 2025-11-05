Kim Kardashian's Legal Drama Is Getting Torched

You'd think Kim Kardashian, working to become a lawyer, might bring a little something extra to a new legal drama about a fierce team of female attorneys navigating the cutthroat world of high society breakups. Er, no. All's Fair , from executive producer Ryan Murphy, is wracking up zero-star ratings from critics who appear to be competing for creative ways to call it unwatchable, per Variety . Also starring Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, and Glenn Close, the 10-episode series airing on Hulu and Disney+ is "so bad" it "may well be the worst television drama ever made," writes Ben Dowell in the Times of London, noting Kardashian "is to acting what Genghis Khan is to a peaceful liberal democracy."

The Guardian's Lucy Mangan also couldn't find a single star to give, marveling that TV this bad could still be made in 2025. "It's so awful, it feels almost contemptuous," she writes, describing both the script and the performances as "embarrassing." Kardashian is "expressionless" and "inoffensively useless," she adds, "but no one seems to know what they're doing." Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner serve as executive producers, as do Watts and Close, but for Mangan, this only shows that "the more exec producers linked to it, the worse the show."

Meanwhile, the Telegraph's Ed Power gives the series one star out of five, calling it a "legal abomination" and "a crime against television." Kardashian's acting is "stilted," and her screen presence is less "X factor" and more "Zzzzzz," he notes, but "her participation is just one disaster among many." He appears to place much of the blame at the feet of Murphy. He's "the high priest of tacky, tasteless television," Power writes. Still, "All's Fair is without question one of the worst things he has ever done." The first three episodes are streaming now, with new episodes released each Tuesday.