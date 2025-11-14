Judge to Approve Purdue Pharma Settlement

Deal drops blanket protection against suing Sacklers
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 14, 2025 3:00 PM CST
Purdue Pharma's headquarters stands in Stamford, Conn., Oct. 21, 2020.   (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

A federal bankruptcy court judge on Friday said he will approve OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma's latest deal to settle thousands of lawsuits over the toll of opioids that includes some money for thousands of victims of the epidemic. The deal overseen by US Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane would require members of the Sackler family who own the company to contribute up to $7 billion over 15 years, the AP reports. The new agreement replaces one the US Supreme Court rejected last year, finding it would have improperly protected members of the family against future lawsuits. The judge said he would explain his decision in a hearing on Tuesday.

  • The long battle: The deal is among the largest in a series of opioid settlements brought by state and local governments against drugmakers, wholesalers, and pharmacies. It could close a long chapter on a legal odyssey over efforts to hold the company to account for its role in an opioid crisis connected to 900,000 deaths in the US since 1999, including from heroin and illicit fentanyl.
  • The bankruptcy: Lawyers and judges involved have described it as one of the most complicated bankruptcies in US history. Ultimately, attorneys for Purdue, cities, states, counties, Native American tribes, people with addiction, and others were nearly unanimous in urging the judge to approve the bankruptcy plan for Purdue, which filed for protection six years ago as it faced lawsuits with claims that grew to trillions of dollars. Purdue lawyer Marshall Huebner told the judge that he wishes he could "conjure up $40 trillion or $100 trillion to compensate those who have suffered unfathomable loss." Barring that, he said, "The plan is entirely lawful, does the greatest good for the greatest number in the shortest available timeframe."
  • Suits against the family: Under this deal, entities that don't opt into the settlement can sue the Sacklers.

  • Penalties for the Sacklers: Besides contributing cash, members of the family would formally give up ownership of the company. None has been on its board or received payments since 2018. Family members would be barred from involvement in companies that sell opioids anywhere in the world. And they would not have their names added to institutions in exchange for charitable contributions.
  • Payments: Unlike in other major opioid settlements, individuals harmed by Purdue's products would be in line for some money. About $850 million would be set aside for them, with more than $100 million of that carved out to help children born dealing with opioid withdrawal. All of money for the individual victims would be delivered next year. About 139,000 people have active claims. Many of them, however, have not shown proof that they were prescribed Purdue's opioids and will receive nothing. Assuming about half of the individual claimants would qualify, lawyers expect that those who had prescriptions for at least six months would receive about $16,000 each, and those who had them more briefly would get around $8,000 before legal fees.
  • The company: The name would change to Knoa Pharma, and new overseers are to dedicate future profits to battling the opioid crisis. That could happen next spring. Company documents are to be made public.

