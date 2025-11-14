Let the Epstein Files Go, Greene Implores Trump

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, usually a vocal supporter of President Trump, is now openly criticizing him for his focus on blocking the release of the Epstein files. Greene argues that the administration should prioritize addressing Americans' health care and economic concerns instead if Republicans want to win the 2026 midterm elections. In an interview with Politico , Greene described Trump's current priorities as "insanely the wrong direction" and asserted that affordability is the most pressing issue for voters. Responding to her criticism earlier this week, Trump told reporters that he thinks Greene has "l ost her way ."

"This is me wanting my party to do something, to win and do something good for the American people," Greene said. "It's not me going against [it], it's me pushing my party to say, this is what we need to be doing." She warned that Republicans need to shift their focus to domestic issues, which she said is the right thing to do anyway, to avoid defeat next year. Greene is one of three House Republicans who have signed a discharge petition to force the release of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted sex offender. The petition has gathered enough signatures to compel a House vote, which is on track to take place next week.

Greene told CBS Mornings on Friday that she doesn't believe Trump has anything to hide but that his refusal to release the files is a "huge miscalculation." White House aides said Greene is advancing a "Democratic distraction" and insisted that the administration already is focused on lowering costs for Americans. The president apparently was unmoved by Greene on the files issue; he repeated his assertion that the whole thing is a hoax and said he's ordering investigations of Epstein's ties with Democrats in a post on Friday.