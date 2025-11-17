Colleges See New Foreign Enrollments Plummet

New stats on college enrollment suggest schools will see a steep drop in the number of foreign students on campus in the coming years. The number of international college students enrolling at US schools for the first time dropped 17% this fall, reports the Washington Post , citing data released Monday by the Institute of International Education. The decline—which comes amid an immigration crackdown and the tightening of visa rules—is the steepest since the pandemic, notes the AP .

The new data, drawn from a survey of over 825 colleges and universities, finds that the number of international applicants for next year is also down, especially among students from Asia and Africa. The effect may be more pronounced in the next few years, notes the New York Times. This fall, the overall number of international students on US campuses fell just 1%, in part because postgrad students are staying in the country for work-related training, as allowed by their visas. Two related quotes:

American colleges that get taxpayer money should "prioritize expanding opportunities for American students," a spokesperson for the Education Department said earlier this month, adding that the administration wants to make sure incoming students "respect our laws, values, and national interests." A critic: "A decline in international students is not just a matter for next year's enrollment cycle for universities—it's a strategic setback for America's role as a hub of global talent, science and innovation," Chris Glass, a Boston College researcher on international higher education, tells the Post.