Soccer Coach Accuses Opponent of Voodoo After Loss

Sometimes a losing coach blames the refs, his own players, or even himself. But the head coach of Nigeria's soccer team has come up with a novel new scapegoat: voodoo. As ESPN reports, Eric Chelle lobbed the odd accusation at the Congo team after the latter won a huge game on penalty kicks Sunday. "During all the penalty decision, the guy of Congo did some voodoo. Every time. ... Every time. So this is why I was a little nervous after him," Chelle told reporters. When asked to clarify what he meant, Chelle gestured with his right arm and said it involved "water or something like that."