11 Injured, 2 Critically, in Bear Attack on School Group

Eleven people were injured, two of them critically, when a grizzly bear attacked a group of children and teachers on a trail in British Columbia. The attack happened in Bella Coola on the Canadian province's central coast, around 435 miles northwest of Vancouver, the Guardian reports. Emergency officials say two other victims were seriously injured and another seven were treated at the scene and did not require hospitalization, reports the CBC . The four most seriously injured victims were transported to a hospital by helicopter. The Mounties say armed conservation officers are in the area but the bear is still at large.

The students and teachers were from the Acwsalcta School, run by the Nuxalt First Nation. In a Facebook post, the Nuxalt council said: "There is an aggressive bear in the area. DO NOT GO LOOKING FOR IT." The council later added: "The bear has still not been found so we ask that you do not walk anywhere tonight. There are multiple ride options available, if needed." The Province notes that bears are seeking to increase their fat stores for hibernation at this time of year, meaning they can be "aggressive and predatory."

Veronica Schooner tells the Canadian Press that her 10-year-old son Alvarez was in the year 4-5 class that was attacked on a walking trail. She says he was "running for his life" and was so close to the bear that he could "feel its fur." Schooner says people tried to stop the attack and a male teacher "got the whole brunt of it." She says the other three people with major injuries are children. "He keeps crying for his friends, and oh my goodness, right away he started praying for his friends," she says.