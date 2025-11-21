Woman Gives Birth 8 Minutes After Hospital Shooed Her Out

A woman gave birth on the side of an Indiana road just minutes after being discharged from a hospital while deep in labor, her family says—an incident that has drawn criticism of the hospital and prompted an internal investigation, reports People . According to relatives, Mercedes Wells and her husband, Leon, contacted Franciscan Health Crown Point Hospital before arriving on Saturday. Wells tells ABC News that in the six hours she was at the hospital, she was never seen by a doctor, only by a nurse.

The couple claims that despite Mercedes' contractions, and despite her water breaking, she was discharged the next day and told to wait at home for her labor to progress, per FOX 32. While driving to a different hospital, Leon pulled over to help Mercedes deliver her baby in their truck, just eight minutes after leaving Franciscan Health. Videos of her discharge and the aftermath have since circulated widely online. The Wells family alleges that Mercedes was ignored by staff and "wrongfully discharged," per People, with her sister-in-law stating on social media that nurses didn't believe she was in active labor, even though at one point her contractions were just one minute apart. Mercedes says she pleaded to stay and described her treatment as "inhumane."

Family members also claim they were treated unfairly because they're Black, and have retained a lawyer, per People. Baby Alena Ariel Wells was born healthy, weighing 6 pounds and measuring 18.5 inches. Franciscan Health Crown Point President and CEO Raymond Grady acknowledged the videos and said the hospital is investigating, calling the reports "deeply troubling." He stated that the hospital aims to provide compassionate care, and that disparities in health care outcomes are real, but also that the hospital is trying to be "part of the solution, not the problem." The family hopes the incident will lead to changes in hospital procedures. "Listen to the patient. Treat people with dignity and respect," Mercedes tells ABC.