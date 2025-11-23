Israel Strikes Beirut Before Pope's Arrival

Israel on Sunday struck Beirut for the first time since June, saying it targeted Hezbollah's chief of staff and warning the Iran-backed militant group not to rearm and rebuild a year after their latest war. Hezbollah said the strike on Lebanon's capital, launched almost exactly a year after a ceasefire ended that Israel-Hezbollah war, threatened an escalation of attacks—days before Pope Leo XIV is scheduled to visit Lebanon on his first foreign trip. "We will continue to act forcefully to prevent any threat to the residents of the north and the state of Israel," Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement, per the AP.