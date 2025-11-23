Allies Criticize SWAT Protection for Patel's Girlfriend, Flights

FBI Director Kash Patel is facing internal and public scrutiny for deploying SWAT teams and other bureau resources to protect his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, at public events—including a high-profile performance at the National Rifle Association convention. The move drew criticism from current and former officials, the New York Times reports, as well as from allies who questioned whether such use of top tactical teams is warranted or appropriate. "Is she considered Kash's spouse?" posted Grace Chong, an influencer who works for Trump ally Steve Bannon. "Is that why she's getting protection because if not then why are we paying for this?"

The VIP treatment has not been limited to the NRA convention; Patel has reportedly assigned SWAT agents to guard Wilkins on multiple occasions, citing credible threats against her. And while FBI directors are required to use government aircraft for security reasons, Patel's frequent use of bureau planes for trips—including a golf outing in Scotland and visits to see Wilkins in Nashville—has blurred lines between official and personal business. Patel's spokesman insists that the security measures for Wilkins are justified by the volume of threats she has received and that Patel's travel practices are in line with those of past directors.

Still, some former agents argue that his approach reflects poor judgment and a lack of leadership experience. One called a recent multipronged flight that included seeing Wilkins at a wrestling event in Pennsylvania "pathetic." Commentators have pointed out that the spending takes place as the FBI faces potential budget cuts that Patel has supported. And they note that Patel criticized Christopher Wray for private flights, suggesting grounding the plane. A spokesman for Patel said his transportation spending is that of former Directors Wray and James Comey.

In addition to the pushback, Patel's response has been to attempt to limit disclosure of his travel, per the Times. Bloomberg Law reported that Patel forced out the senior FBI official overseeing aviation after his Pennsylvania trip was criticized—though the flight logs had been publicly available.