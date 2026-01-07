Lost Phone Causing Big Headache for Japan's Nuke Regulator

Japan's nuclear watchdog is dealing with an embarrassing security lapse involving a lost work phone in China. Japanese media report that an employee of the Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) misplaced a government-issued smartphone containing confidential contact information for staff of its nuclear security division, which handles protection of nuclear materials from threats such as theft and terrorism. The device went missing Nov. 3 during a security screening at a Shanghai airport while the employee was on a private trip, reports the BBC. The man reportedly realized the loss three days later and revisited the airport, but failed to locate the device. The watchdog said it "cannot rule out the possibility of an information leak," per the Japan Times, which reports the phone can't be externally locked or erased because it is out of range.