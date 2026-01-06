Venezuela Says Dozens Were Killed in US 'War Crime'

At least 24 Venezuelan security officers were killed in the dead-of-night US military operation to capture Nicolas Maduro and spirit him to the United States to face federal drug charges, officials said Tuesday. Venezuela's Attorney General Tarek William Saab said "dozens" of officials and civilians were killed and that prosecutors would investigate the deaths in what he described as a "war crime," the AP reports. He didn't specify if the estimate was specifically referring to Venezuelans. A Venezuelan official speaking to the New York Times on condition of anonymity says around 40 Venezuelans were killed, including civilians.

The death toll for Venezuelan security officials comes after Cuba's government on Sunday announced that 32 Cuban military and police officers working in Venezuela had died in the operation, prompting two days of mourning on the Caribbean island. A video tribute to the slain Venezuelan security officials posted to the military's Instagram features faces of many of those killed over black-and-white videos of soldiers, American aircraft flying over Caracas and armored vehicles destroyed by the blasts.

"Their spilled blood does not cry out for vengeance, but for justice and strength," the military wrote in an Instagram post. "It reaffirms our unwavering oath not to rest until we rescue our legitimate President, completely dismantle the terrorist groups operating from abroad, and ensure that events such as these never again sully our sovereign soil."

The names, ranks, and ages of the 32 Cuban military personnel killed during the raid were published Tuesday by the Cuban government, the AP reports. Among the deceased are colonels, lieutenants, majors and captains, as well as some reserve soldiers, ranging in age from 26 to 60. The uniformed personnel belonged to the Revolutionary Armed Forces and the Ministry of the Interior, Cuba's two main security agencies. The government publication did not specify their missions or exactly how they died.