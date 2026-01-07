Bolsonaro Falls Out of Bed, Lands in Hospital

Former President Jair Bolsonaro was granted a brief leave Wednesday from his 27-year prison sentence for a coup attempt so that he could undergo medical tests at a hospital in the capital after he fell from his bed. Police escorted the 70-year-old Bolsonaro from the federal police's headquarters in Brasilia to the nearby DF Star hospital where he arrived at around midday for three brain tests, the AP reports. At around 4:30pm local time, Bolsonaro's wife, Michelle, said on Instagram that the exams had been carried out and that they were awaiting results. Her husband went back to prison, she said.

DF Star hospital said the tests showed "mild soft-tissue thickening in the frontal and right temporal regions" due to the trauma, but that no additional treatment was needed. Bolsonaro fell in his cell overnight from Monday to Tuesday while sleeping. His wife, and Bolsonaro's son Carlos, said on social media Tuesday that the far-right politician needed medical attention and expressed frustration that Bolsonaro hadn't been sent to the hospital on Tuesday. In his decision authorizing the trip to the hospital Wednesday, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes cited a health report conducted by the federal police on Tuesday.

Bolsonaro reported mild head trauma, according to the report. Upon examination, the former Brazilian leader was found to be conscious and lucid, with a superficial cut to his face. De Moraes authorized a tomography, brain scan, and a brain wave test requested by Bolsonaro's lawyers. Bolsonaro had previously left the hospital and returned to prison last Thursday, a week after undergoing double hernia surgery. Bolsonaro has been hospitalized multiple times since being stabbed at a campaign event before the 2018 presidential election. Bolsonaro and several of his allies were convicted in September by a panel of Supreme Court justices of attempting to overthrow Brazil's democratic system following his 2022 election defeat.