New Zealand Wants to Take Out 2.5M Feral Cats

New Zealand has set an ambitious goal: eradicating feral cats by 2050. Conservation Minister Tama Potaka announced the move on Friday, marking the first time a new species has been added to the country's Predator-Free 2050 strategy since it began in 2016. The plan aims to protect native wildlife by targeting invasive predators, including ferrets, stoats, rats, and possums, for large-scale removal, per the Guardian . An estimated 2.5 million feral cats are spread across New Zealand and are blamed for decimating native species, including the Pukunui bird on Stewart Island.

Potaka described feral cats as "stone-cold killers" and said their removal is essential for protecting biodiversity and heritage landscapes. The decision follows years of debate. A 2013 campaign to control cat populations sparked backlash from animal rights groups. However, the Department of Conservation reports that 90% of feedback on its draft strategy supported either the inclusion of feral cats or stronger cat management measures. Domestic cats are not included in the new strategy, but their impact on wildlife remains controversial in a country with one of the world's highest rates of cat ownership.

Animal welfare groups like the SPCA acknowledge the threat feral cats pose to wildlife but want more investment in humane control methods. "We're talking about removing them from an environment, and this is currently done by lethal means, which we're not happy with," says the SPCA's Christine Sumner. Potaka referred to the use of poison, per CNN. Detailed plans for the feral cat eradication effort are expected in March.