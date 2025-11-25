Ukraine Reportedly Backs a Revised Peace Deal

It looks like a deal to end the Russia-Ukraine war is genuinely close—at least on Ukraine's end. CBS News and the BBC report that Ukraine has agreed in principle to a US-brokered peace deal after lengthy talks. The development comes after the US and Ukraine "significantly changed" the original 28-point plan, which was widely seen as favorable to Russia, per the Washington Post . The question now is whether Moscow will accept the new terms. No details were released on the latest version of the peace plan, particularly on the thorniest issue of all: territorial concessions.

However, "many of the controversial provisions were either softened or at least reshaped," Oleksandr Bevz, part of the Ukrainian team, tells the Post. A US official tells CBS that "there are some minor details to be sorted out, but they have agreed to a peace deal," referring to Ukraine. Meanwhile, US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll is reportedly in Abu Dhabi to meet with Russian officials about the deal.

The potential breakthrough comes amid growing speculation that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Washington in the coming days, per the BBC, perhaps to finalize an agreement. President Trump originally set a Thursday deadline, though that is now seen as flexible amid the fast-moving negotiations.