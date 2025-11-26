Florida Man Accused of Killing His Brothers on Hunting Trip

A hunting trip in upstate New York turned deadly over the weekend, ending with a Florida man accused of shooting his two brothers at a remote cabin. State police say Scot Thompson, 65, got into a physical altercation with his brothers at the cabin in Allen, New York, on Sunday night, Syracuse.com reports. One of the men called 911, but Connecticut resident Mark Thompson, 70, and Florida resident David Thompson, 69, were dead when troopers arrived. The New York Post reports that the brothers had rented the cabin for the hunting trip.

Investigators believe Scot used a rifle to kill his brothers before fleeing the scene in David's vehicle. Authorities tracked down the vehicle and apprehended Scot, who was initially considered a "person of interest." He was later charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of criminal use of a firearm. Allen, a rural town in Allegany County, is about 60 miles south of Rochester and 90 miles west of Ithaca. Authorities have not said whether the Thompsons have deeper family connections to the area.

David Thompson lived in Port Charlotte, south of Sarasota, where he worked helping homeless people at the Charlotte Care Center, WINK reports. Scot Thompson lived in nearby Port Charlotte. His neighbor, Alice Griggs, says she is shocked by the killings. "They'd go fishing and do all that stuff together. This is very strange," Griggs tells WINK. "We're all devastated because I liked Scot. We all liked Scot. He was a very nice person, as far as we knew. And Dave, his one brother, I knew him and his wife, Jane, they were very, very nice people."