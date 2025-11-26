Many MAGA Accounts on X Aren't Based in America

They go by names like @TRUMP_ARMY or @MAGANationX, and their verified accounts proudly display portraits of President Trump, voter rallies, and American flags. And they're constantly posting about US politics to their followers, sounding like diehard fans of the president. But after a weekend update to the social media platform X, it's now clear that the owners of these accounts, and many others, are located in regions such as South Asia, Africa, and Eastern Europe.

Elon Musk's X unveiled a feature Saturday that lets users see where an account is based. Online sleuths and experts quickly found that many popular accounts posting in support of the MAGA movement to thousands or hundreds of thousands of followers, are based outside the United States raising concerns about foreign influence on US politics, the AP reports.