Campbell's Exec Recorded Ripping Soup, Customers Is Out

Campbell's announced Wednesday that it has fired the executive recorded making disparaging remarks about the company's customers, Indian employees, and the product itself. A review indicated the voice on the recording indeed was Martin Bally's, who was vice president of information technology, the Wall Street Journal reports. The recording was of a conversation with another employee, Robert Garza. "The comments were vulgar, offensive and false," a company statement said, "and we apologize for the hurt they have caused."