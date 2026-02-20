GDP Comes In Much Weaker Than Expected

Economic momentum took a clear hit at the end of last year, with the record-long government shutdown and a slowdown in consumer spending taking the blame. New data from the Commerce Department shows the US economy expanded at a 1.4% annual rate in the fourth quarter—barely more than half the 2.5% pace economists polled by the Wall Street Journal had projected. That's also down sharply from 4.4% growth in the summer, and 3.8% from the quarter before that, per the AP. Federal spending plunged at a double-digit rate, and an earlier rush by companies to import goods ahead of Trump administration tariffs continued to weigh on the GDP math.