Mahomes, Kelce Steakhouse Hit With Lawsuit

Two of the NFL's biggest names are now facing a fight off the field—over four digits. A New York-based brand called 1587 Sneakers has sued Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in federal court, claiming the players' Kansas City steakhouse, 1587 Prime, is infringing on its trademark and confusing customers, USA Today reports. The sneaker company says it's been selling "1587" shoes and apparel nationwide since April 2023 and that people have contacted it believing the business is tied to the restaurant, which opened in September 2025 and takes its name from the Kansas City Chiefs stars' jersey numbers. The sneaker company claims it has unregistered rights to the use of the numbers since it started selling its products before the restaurant opened.
The legal wrinkle: 1587 Sneakers' trademark application, filed in October 2025, covers clothing, while the "1587 Prime" mark, filed in December 2023, is for bar and restaurant services. A trademark lawyer not involved in the case told ESPN it could be challenging for the sneaker company, as similar marks can legally coexist in different industries, depending on whether consumers are likely to be misled. The lawsuit asks the court to bar the steakhouse from using the 1587 name, halt related merchandise sales, and award punitive damages. The sneaker company's name comes from the earliest recorded year that Asians were present in America, the Kansas City Star reports.