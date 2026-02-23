Mahomes, Kelce Steakhouse Hit With Lawsuit

Two of the NFL's biggest names are now facing a fight off the field—over four digits. A New York-based brand called 1587 Sneakers has sued Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in federal court, claiming the players' Kansas City steakhouse, 1587 Prime, is infringing on its trademark and confusing customers, USA Today reports. The sneaker company says it's been selling "1587" shoes and apparel nationwide since April 2023 and that people have contacted it believing the business is tied to the restaurant, which opened in September 2025 and takes its name from the Kansas City Chiefs stars' jersey numbers. The sneaker company claims it has unregistered rights to the use of the numbers since it started selling its products before the restaurant opened.