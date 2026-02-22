Denmark Declines Trump Offer, Says American Needed Rescue

Denmark put an exclamation point on its "thanks anyway" after President Trump's announcement that he's sending a hospital ship to Greenland to help patients receiving inadequate care by saying it just intervened to help a US government employee in need of medical treatment. Denmark's military said in a Facebook post that its Arctic command forces evacuated a crew member of a US submarine off the coast of Greenland on Saturday for urgent medical treatment, the AP reports. The Facebook post said the crew member was picked up by a Danish Seahawk helicopter off Nuuk and taken to a hospital in the city.

On Saturday night, Trump, who has said he wants the US to take over Greenland, had announced on Truth Social that he dispatched a "great hospital boat" there to help treat patients he claimed aren't receiving adequate health care. He included an image of the USNS Mercy, which he said was already on its way, per the Guardian. Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen of Greenland responded on Facebook on Sunday, saying, "That will be 'no thanks' from us," and stressing that Greenland has a taxpayer-funded public health system with free care for residents.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen backed that up, writing that she is glad to live in a country with universal access to treatment, and noting that Greenland follows the same model. Greenland, whose population is under 60,000, has six hospitals and recently signed a deal with Copenhagen to expand access to Danish hospital services. Denmark's defense minister, Troels Lund Poulsen, said Greenlanders either receive care locally or, for more complex needs, in Denmark, adding that there is no need for a special US medical mission. He also noted the attention from the US president, saying in an interview, "Trump is constantly tweeting about Greenland."