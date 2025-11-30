Zootopia 2 Has Record Opening

Zootopia 2 had a roaring, record-setting opening at the box office. The animal city sequel from the Walt Disney Company brought in $96 million in North America over the weekend, earned $156 million over the five-day Thanksgiving stretch and scored a staggering $556 million globally since its Wednesday opening, according to studio estimates Sunday. That made it the highest international opening ever for an animated movie, the fourth-highest global debut of any kind, and the top international opener of 2025, the AP reports.

Wicked: For Good stayed aloft in its second weekend for Universal Pictures, earning another $62.8 million domestically over the weekend for a North American total of $270.4 million. The second half of the Wicked saga has brought in $393 million internationally. The pair of sequels combined to make the Thanksgiving weekend a glimmering exception to an otherwise dark year at movie theaters. Zootopia 2 arrives almost a decade after the original, a hit that outpaced expectations and had a March domestic opening of $75 million. Like the first, it features the duo of bunny cop Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and small-time hustler fox Nick Wilde ( Jason Bateman).

With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore:

Zootopia 2, $96.8 million. Wicked: For Good, $62.8 million. Now You See Me: Now You Don't, $7 million. Predator: Badlands, $4.8 million. The Running Man, $3.7 million. Eternity, $3.2 million. Rental Family, $2.1 million. Hamnet, $880,000. Sisu: Road to Revenge, $810,000. Nuremberg, $749,325.