1 Dead, 1 Injured in Kentucky State University Shooting

At least one person was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting at Kentucky State University on Tuesday, and a suspect was in custody, police said. Police in Frankfort, the state's capital, said the campus was on lockdown, the AP reports. Police said they responded to an incident involving "an active aggressor" and that the campus was secured. The governor's office confirmed there was a shooting. "We will share more information as available," Gov. Andy Beshear said in a post on X. "Law enforcement are on scene, and a suspect has been arrested. Let's pray for all those affected."
The university said two students were shot near a residence hall on the south side of campus, WHAS11 reports. One died from their injuries and the other was hospitalized in critical condition. An official tells ABC News that preliminary information suggests the shooting was the result of a personal dispute, not a random shooter situation. Kentucky State is a public historically Black university with about 2,200 students. The school sits about 2 miles east of the state Capitol building.