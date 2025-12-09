1 Dead, 1 Injured in Kentucky State University Shooting

At least one person was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting at Kentucky State University on Tuesday, and a suspect was in custody, police said. Police in Frankfort, the state's capital, said the campus was on lockdown, the AP reports. Police said they responded to an incident involving "an active aggressor" and that the campus was secured. The governor's office confirmed there was a shooting. "We will share more information as available," Gov. Andy Beshear said in a post on X. "Law enforcement are on scene, and a suspect has been arrested. Let's pray for all those affected."