Guy Trying for Forever Youth Takes 'Everest of Psychedelics'

The latest attempt by Bryan Johnson to outsmart mortality involved consuming what some call "the Everest of psychedelics" live on the internet. The 48-year-old tech millionaire and longevity obsessive streamed himself taking a megadose of 5-MeO-DMT—which Rolling Stone notes "has been said to simulate death"—on a Canadian island on Sunday, hoping the powerful drug might help reset his middle-aged brain to something closer to 18. Johnson, who spends millions a year on his anti-aging regimen and brands himself the "healthiest person in the world," framed the trip as a data-heavy experiment, complete with MRIs, EEGs, and a battery of lab tests before and after.

The dose taken by Johnson, who has also consumed magic mushrooms in his quest for eternal youth, exceeded levels used in clinical trials, and experts tell Rolling Stone the experiment was a risky one that would be potentially dangerous to emulate. The livestream drew hundreds of thousands of viewers, despite a lengthy initial delay due to a tech glitch, and plenty of product placement for Johnson's supplements, AI tools, and "Immortalism Manifesto."

Afterward, Johnson described an experience of surrender, "pure light," and renewed drive to pursue his "Don't Die" project—but, as of publication, no hard brain-aging results were in. On X, he called it "the most profound experience of my life. I am stunned beyond comprehension. This molecule is without peer." A day later, he wrote: "Awoke this morning feeling a child-like vibe of life. Bubbling excitement for what the day holds. Novelty in the smallest of things. Unburdened by the clouds of worry that dim an adults life."

Read more here, or check out this Wired interview with Johnson from last summer for more on this thought process. (Johnson says hundreds of people recently applied to his new "Immortals" program, which he needs to winnow down to three "winners" who "will be allowed to pay $1 million for access to elaborate longevity protocols the wealthy entrepreneur has followed," per Axios.)