90K Bottles of Children's Pain Medication Recalled

Nearly 90,000 bottles of a children's pain reliever have been recalled due to reports of black specks and other contaminants, according to federal regulators. The Food and Drug Administration has posted an online notice about the recall of Taro Pharmaceuticals' Children's Ibuprofen Oral Suspension, the AP reports. The company's website states that the product comes in a berry-flavored solution and is recommended for children ages 2 to 11. The FDA notice states that the recall was launched after customers reported "a gel-like mass and black particles in the product." The recall applies to lot numbers 261973A and 7261974A, with an expiration date of Jan. 31, 2027. Consumers are advised to stop using the recalled product immediately.
The medication was manufactured in India by Strides Pharma Inc., which produces generic and over-the-counter medicines for firms in the US and many other countries. Strides initiated the recall, according to the FDA notice. A notice was first issued earlier this month, but the classification has now been updated to a Class II recall, the second-highest level, meaning "use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences," though "the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote," Fox Business reports.