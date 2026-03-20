90K Bottles of Children's Pain Medication Recalled

Nearly 90,000 bottles of a children's pain reliever have been recalled due to reports of black specks and other contaminants, according to federal regulators. The Food and Drug Administration has posted an online notice about the recall of Taro Pharmaceuticals' Children's Ibuprofen Oral Suspension, the AP reports. The company's website states that the product comes in a berry-flavored solution and is recommended for children ages 2 to 11. The FDA notice states that the recall was launched after customers reported "a gel-like mass and black particles in the product." The recall applies to lot numbers 261973A and 7261974A, with an expiration date of Jan. 31, 2027. Consumers are advised to stop using the recalled product immediately.