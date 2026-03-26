Politics | mail-in voting Trump Has Succinct Explanation for His Mail Vote 'Because I'm president of the United States' By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Mar 26, 2026 1:05 PM CDT Copied President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Thursday, March 26, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) President Trump is defending his decision to vote by mail in this week's Florida election, arguing that his reason was valid: He was busy being president in Washington. "You know what, because I'm president of the United States, and because of the fact that I'm president of the United States, I did a mail-in ballot," he told reporters Thursday at the White House, reports NBC News. "I decided that I was going to vote by mail-in ballot because I couldn't be there, because I had a lot of different things." "You know, we have exceptions for mail-in ballots? You do know that, right?" Trump added. "So, if you're away, we have an exception. If you're in the military, we have an exception. If you're on a business trip, we have an exception. If you're disabled, we have an exception. And if you're ill, if you're not feeling good. So I was away mostly in Washington, DC, so I used a mail-in ballot." The decision got plenty of coverage because Trump is a longtime critic of mail-in voting who referred to it as "mail-in cheating" on Monday, the day before the election, per the Washington Post. He has been pushing an election overhaul bill called the SAVE America Act that would further restrict voting by mail. Read These Next Air Canada's CEO is in hot water for his post-crash remarks. Trump says Iran has sent the US a 'very big present.' USPS just added an unprecedented surcharge. Moms, this is not how to handle someone bullying your child. Report an error