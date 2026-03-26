Trump Has Succinct Explanation for His Mail Vote

'Because I'm president of the United States'
Posted Mar 26, 2026 1:05 PM CDT
Trump Has Succinct Explanation for His Mail Vote
President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Thursday, March 26, 2026, in Washington.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Trump is defending his decision to vote by mail in this week's Florida election, arguing that his reason was valid: He was busy being president in Washington.

  • "You know what, because I'm president of the United States, and because of the fact that I'm president of the United States, I did a mail-in ballot," he told reporters Thursday at the White House, reports NBC News. "I decided that I was going to vote by mail-in ballot because I couldn't be there, because I had a lot of different things."

  • "You know, we have exceptions for mail-in ballots? You do know that, right?" Trump added. "So, if you're away, we have an exception. If you're in the military, we have an exception. If you're on a business trip, we have an exception. If you're disabled, we have an exception. And if you're ill, if you're not feeling good. So I was away mostly in Washington, DC, so I used a mail-in ballot."
  • The decision got plenty of coverage because Trump is a longtime critic of mail-in voting who referred to it as "mail-in cheating" on Monday, the day before the election, per the Washington Post. He has been pushing an election overhaul bill called the SAVE America Act that would further restrict voting by mail.

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