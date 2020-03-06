Joey Chestnut Crushes Big Mac Eating Record

(Newser) – Competitive eating juggernaut Joey Chestnut smashed the world record for eating Big Macs Thursday—and lived to tell the tale. "I'm having a cheat day," he declared before eating 32 Big Macs in 38 minutes in a video he posted on social media. He admitted he was getting the "meat sweats" around halfway through consuming 15.36 pounds of Big Mac, which works out to 18,016 calories, TMZ reports. The previous record was 30. Chestnut made his name as an eating machine at the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, where he has won 12 of the last 13 titles, reports USA Today. Last year, he broke another record by eating 413 Hooters chicken wings in 12 hours. (At the Nathan's contest in 2018, he ate 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes.)