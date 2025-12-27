Cure Guitarist, Keyboardist Perry Bamonte Dies at 65

Perry Bamonte, the musician who moved from the Cure's road crew to its core lineup, has died at 65 after a brief illness over Christmas, the band announced Friday, per Variety . In a tribute on its website , the Cure hailed Bamonte—nicknamed "Teddy"—as "quiet, intense, intuitive, constant, and hugely creative," as well as a "warmhearted and vital part of the Cure story." Bamonte first joined the Goth band's orbit in 1984 through his brother Daryl, then the group's tour manager, initially working on the road crew and later as frontman Robert Smith's assistant and guitar tech. He stepped into the official lineup in 1990 after keyboardist Roger O'Donnell's departure.

Bamonte went on to play guitar, six-string bass, and keyboards on a run of key albums, from 1992's Wish through 2000's Bloodflowers, and appeared on acoustic-hits collections and live releases. His work is heard on some of the band's best-known tracks, including "Friday I'm in Love," "A Letter to Elise," and "High." Over 14 years, he played more than 400 shows before leaving in 2005, when Smith fired him, per the AP. Bamonte later joined Love Amongst Ruin, and he did end up reuniting with the Cure for its 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. The New York Times notes that he's survived by his wife, Donna, and two siblings.