Big Brother Contestant Mickey Lee Is Dead at 35

Family says reality star died on Christmas after cardiac arrests
Posted Dec 26, 2025 1:00 PM CST
Big Brother Contestant Mickey Lee Dies at 35
A screenshot of Mickey Lee.   (YouTube/Big Brother)

Mickey Lee, a contestant on the CBS reality show Big Brother last summer, died on Christmas Day at age 35, reports People. Lee's family announced her death, which had followed cardiac arrests earlier in the month, on Instagram. "Mickey captured the hearts of audiences nationwide through her appearance on Big Brother, where her authenticity, strength and spirit left a lasting impression on fans and fellow cast members alike," reads the post. The native of Jacksonville, Florida, appeared on the show's 27th season and lasted until the eighth week before being voted out, notes Deadline.

Lee had been in intensive care after suffering "a series of cardiac arrests," according to a GoFundMe set up on Dec. 22 to help with medical expenses. No additional details about her medical condition or cause of death were immediately made public. Former Big Brother contestants shared condolences in response to the family's post. Rachel Reilly said she was "beyond grateful" to have known Lee, calling her "such an amazing soul." Mecole Hayes wrote that Lee's death was "devastating" and wished her peace.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X