Chevy Chase Calls Out SNL50 Snub: 'It Hurt'

Saturday Night Live original cast member Chevy Chase says he felt personally snubbed in not being included in the show's big 50th birthday party. The 82-year-old comedian attended February's SNL50: The Anniversary Special , but didn't appear in any sketches or onstage reunions, unlike several other alums. In a new CNN documentary, I'm Chevy Chase and You're Not, airing New Year's Day, Chevy says being left out stung. "I expected that I would've been on the stage too with all of the other actors," he says, per USA Today , recalling watching fellow originals Garrett Morris and Laraine Newman take the stage while he remained off it. "Why was I left aside?"

Chase's wife, Jayni, says in the doc that he was told up until the day of the Feb. 16 broadcast there were "two bits" he might do, only to be informed at the last minute that he'd been left out entirely. SNL creator Lorne Michaels confirms the show "went back and forth" on multiple versions of that night's "Weekend Update" segment (which Chase co-created). But he also mentions receiving "a caution from somebody that I don't want to name that Chevy wasn't as focused." Chase had also openly criticized SNL as "the worst f---ing humor in the world" in 2018, as the New York Post reported.

Defending the show's choices, former cast member and longtime friend Martin Short notes the math problem of a half-century ensemble. "There's 50 years of casts… It's just too many people to fill," he says, noting Billy Crystal also didn't get a line. But Chase's daughter Caley suggests her father was more fitting to say the iconic "It's Saturday night" line than Sabrina Carpenter and Paul Simon. "It hurt," says Chase himself. "I did bring it up once in a text to Lorne and then took it back. I said, 'OK, I take it back. It's silly.' But it's not that silly. Somebody's made a bad mistake there."