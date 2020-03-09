Cops: Axe-Wielding Robber Took Only Doughnuts

(Newser) – An axe-wielding man who robbed a doughnut shop in Oregon wasn't interested in money, police say. The suspect allegedly jumped over the counter of the 24-hour shop in downtown Portland, filled a box with doughnuts and then fled on foot, leaving his hatchet behind and the cash register untouched, reports the Oregonian. Police say that after they were called to a "disturbance" in a Voodoo Doughnut outlet around 3:25am Saturday, they found the suspect "about a block away eating a doughnut and holding a pink box from the doughnut shop," USA Today reports. Christopher James, 40, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery. (Read more weird crimes stories.)