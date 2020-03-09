Chances of Senate Power Flip Just Got Bigger

(Newser) – Before Monday, political observers thought Democrats had a plausible chance of regaining control of the Senate in 2020. Now they think the chances are even better. On Monday, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock said he would run to try to unseat Republican incumbent Steve Daines, reports Politico. An analysis at the Cook Political Report says the move instantly makes Montana a more competitive race. For the record, the site changed the state's status from "Solid Republican" to "Lean Republican," but it adds that the race might well become a "Toss Up" as the campaign gets into gear.

Democrats need to flip four Senate seats to gain control, or three seats if a Democrat wins the White House. Both Cook and the Washington Post also cite Arizona, Colorado, Maine, North Carolina, and Iowa as potential flips for Democrats. On the other hand, Republicans hope to flip Alabama. Bullock was actually one of the early 2020 candidates for president, though he dropped from the race in December. Democrats have since been wooing him aggressively, with Barack Obama and Chuck Schumer among those paying personal visits, per Politico. (Read more Steve Bullock stories.)

