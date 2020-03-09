Mayor Pete Will Guest Host Kimmel

(Newser) – Now that Pete Buttigieg is out of the 2020 presidential race, he's free to take on slightly more easygoing jobs. Like guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live, which the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, will be doing Thursday. "Hopefully some funnier minds than mine will be doing some writing for that. I think it's going to be fun," Buttigieg said Monday during a Today show interview. "The thing about coming off a presidential campaign is you have been focused on one thing and one thing only. It's nice to be able to zoom out and come back at life." Per Deadline, Patrick Stewart will be a guest, as will animal trainer Dave Salmoni. As for Kimmel, he'll be busy with production for Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. (Read more Pete Buttigieg stories.)