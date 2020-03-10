Mother of 3 Vanishes After Leaving Home

(Newser) – Family members are pleading for the public's help in finding Tiffany Smitherman Osborne, a mother of three who disappeared after leaving her home in Midfield, Ala., three weeks ago. Police say Osborne's boyfriend has told them she went out around 11pm on Feb. 17 to walk to a store about a block away and buy cigarettes. She has not been seen or heard from since. Investigators say the store was closed by the time Osborne left the home and they did not see her that night. When she went out, she left her 3-month-old son with the boyfriend, who is the baby's father. Her two older children, 12- and 7-year-old daughters, were with her mother, Cathy Smitherman.

Cathy Smitherman has custody of the three children, but her daughter was living with her before she disappeared. "They’re very worried about their mama," she tells NBC. "They keep asking where she is. They want to help look for her. The younger one cried all last week. It’s heartbreaking." She says her daughter is a recovering addict, but she was doing well after seeking treatment, CBS42 reports. Smitherman says the community has come together to search for Osborne, and her daughter's colleagues at Logan’s Steakhouse have helped cook meals for the children. Police say the missing woman, who will be 31 on March 17, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, approximately 140 pounds, with long brown hair that has been dyed blonde. (Read more Alabama stories.)

