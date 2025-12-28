The Priciest ZIP Codes in the Nation

The most expensive US ZIP code is no longer in California. While the Golden State dominates the top 10 in PropertyShark's annual ranking of the priciest US ZIP codes based on median sale prices, it has lost the top spot to Florida—Miami Beach's Fisher Island, to be more specific. Meanwhile, California's Newport Beach becomes the most expensive city in the nation, with all residential areas included on the list of 100. The top 10 priciest ZIP codes, with median sale prices for 2025: