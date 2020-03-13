Gillum Found With Overdose Victim: Police

(Newser) – Police were called to a luxury hotel in Miami Beach early Friday, where they reported finding Andrew Gillum, several bags of what looked to be crystal meth, and a man apparently having a drug overdose. Gillum, the Democratic nominee for governor of Florida in 2018, was vomiting and so "inebriated" that he couldn't speak, the police report said. Gillum was allowed to go home, Politico reports, while the 30-year-old man in the hotel was hospitalized. Police said they're not treating it as a criminal matter.

"I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends," Gillum said in a statement later in the day, per the Miami Herald. "While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines." A former mayor of Tallahassee, Gillum now works for CNN. His organization has launched a drive to register and engage 1 million voters before the fall election. "I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement," his statement said. (Read more Andrew Gillum stories.)

