Another Mar-a-Lago Guest Tests Positive

(Newser) – A second person has tested positive for the new coronavirus after attending an event last weekend at President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. That means the president was close to two people found to have the virus over two days, the Washington Post reports. The other person is the president of Brazil's communications chief. The newly tested person attended a donor lunch Sunday at which Trump spoke. The Republican Party has emailed donors who were there, saying: "If you or any of your loved ones is ill or develops a fever, shortness of breath, or other respiratory symptoms, please contact your medical provider."

story continues below

Trump has not been tested for the virus but said Friday that he "most likely" will be. The Post counted 31 times during his press conference in the Rose Garden when the president violated prevailing recommendations on social distancing—shaking hands, patting people on the back and touching his microphone. One executive offered an elbow bump instead after Trump tried to shake hands with him. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

