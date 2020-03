(Newser) – With over 3,000 cases of coronavirus afflicting America, is the country's health-care system ready? Not according to the nation's top infectious disease expert or a rash of articles appearing across the Internet. One, by Tami Luhby at CNN, argues that the system is failing on several fronts. The lack of universal health care leaves 28 million Americans uninsured and more likely to wait than go to the doctor, while insured people might also hold off in order to avoid "hefty deductibles." Lack of paid sick leave and primary care doctors are adding additional stress, says Luhby. These factors could also contribute to the pandemic worsening. For more:



Care costs: A Miami resident recently checked himself into a hospital with a "limited insurance plan" and tested positive for the flu, Business Insider reports. He was charged $3,270 for coronavirus treatment and related costs, which comes to $1,400 after his co-pay is applied. FAIR Health lists procedures related to coronavirus care that could cost $1,151 for a single ER visit.