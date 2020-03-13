America Is 'Way Behind' in COVID-19 Testing

(Newser)
–
Many Americans are infected with coronavirus and don't know it, authorities say—and because of difficulties getting tested, some will get sick and recover without ever knowing for sure whether they had it. Officials warn that America is far behind other countries in testing for coronavirus, making it even more difficult to fight the outbreak. "The system is not really geared to what we need right now, what you are asking for. That is a failing,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told House lawmakers Thursday. "It is a failing. I mean, let’s admit it." More:
- Demand is outstripping supply. The New York Times spoke to dozens of people across the country days after President Trump promised that anyone who wants a test can get a test, and found that many had been rejected even when they showed symptoms and lived in areas with serious outbreaks. Some were told they didn't meet the criteria for testing; others were told there just weren't enough testing kits.