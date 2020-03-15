Trump: A 'Full Pardon' Might Be in Order

(Newser) – President Donald Trump said Sunday he is considering a full pardon for former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about dealings with Russia’s ambassador before Trump took office, the AP reports. Flynn attempted to withdraw the guilty plea in January, saying federal prosecutors had acted in "bad faith" and broke their end of the bargain when they sought prison time for him. "I am strongly considering a Full Pardon!" Trump tweeted. The president also cited an unspecified report that the Justice Department had lost records related to Flynn's case. Prosecutors had initially said Flynn was entitled to avoid prison time because of his extensive cooperation.

story continues below

But the relationship with the retired Army lieutenant general grew increasingly contentious after he hired a new set of lawyers. Flynn is one of six Trump aides and associates charged in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into ties between the Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign. He pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador during the presidential transition period and provided extensive cooperation to Mueller’s team of investigators. His attorneys raised repeated misconduct allegations against the government—which a judge has since rejected—and prosecutors have responded by calling into question whether Flynn truly accepts guilt.