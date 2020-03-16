Nunes: If You're Healthy, 'It's a Great Time to Just Go Out'

(Newser) – Dining out is no longer an option in California—ditto Ohio and Illinois—but Rep. Devin Nunes, who hails from that state, pushed Americans to do that very thing on Sunday. In a Fox News appearance on Sunday Morning Futures, the Republican emphasized the need for Americans to "stop panicking," saying there aren't shortages we need to worry about and "people don’t need to go to the store and fight over a bottle of water or toilet paper." But he also made a recommendation that clashed with the current prevailing health advice from the CDC, reports the Washington Post, as well as a statement made that same morning by National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head Dr. Anthony Fauci.

What Nunes said: "There’s a lot of concerns with the economy here because people are scared to go out. But I will just say, one of the things you can do is, if you’re healthy, you and your family, it’s a great time to just go out, go to a local restaurant. Likely you can get in easily. Let’s not hurt the working people in this country that are relying on wages and tips to keep their small business going." The Post notes he also suggested people "go to your local pub" instead of going crazy stockpiling food. Fauci's take, per the Hill: "I would like to see a dramatic diminution of the personal interaction we see in restaurants and bars." The New York Times reports Nunes essentially doubled down on Twitter that afternoon, writing, "If healthy, support local workers and economy-shop and eat local!" (Read more coronavirus stories.)

