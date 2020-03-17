 
X

At Closed Aquarium, Penguins Take a Stroll

With humans barred, Chicago's Shedd Aquarium lets them wander
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 17, 2020 7:57 AM CDT

(Newser) – Chicago's Shedd Aquarium has provided a rare bright spot amid the coronavirus news: Video of penguins strolling around the joint, reports CNN. The museum is closed to the public for the near future, so the penguins' caretakers let them go on what they called a "field trip" to scope out other animals, per the Chicago Tribune. This tweeted video from the aquarium in particular has generated a lot of buzz and tons of views. In it, "Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising!" says the museum's Twitter feed. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.