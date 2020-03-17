At Closed Aquarium, Penguins Take a Stroll

(Newser) – Chicago's Shedd Aquarium has provided a rare bright spot amid the coronavirus news: Video of penguins strolling around the joint, reports CNN. The museum is closed to the public for the near future, so the penguins' caretakers let them go on what they called a "field trip" to scope out other animals, per the Chicago Tribune. This tweeted video from the aquarium in particular has generated a lot of buzz and tons of views. In it, "Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising!" says the museum's Twitter feed. (Read more coronavirus stories.)